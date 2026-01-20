Why is Paul Pogba not playing today for Monaco vs Real Madrid in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 7?

Real Madrid and Monaco are playing in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture on Matchday 7, but fans have noticed that Paul Pogba is nowhere to be seen on the French side, leading to questions about his absence.

Pogba isn’t playing for Monaco against Real Madrid today due to a calf injury that has kept him on the sidelines for much of the 2025-26 season. As a matter of fact, the midfielder has only made three appearances this campaign.

Without him, Monaco took the field in Madrid with Denis Sakaria and Jordan Teze pulling the strings in the middle of the park. Monaco’s lineup did include a notable name though, with former Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati playing as their attacking midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When was Paul Pogba’s last game?

Pogba hasn’t suited up for Monaco since December 5, when his side lost 1-0 to Brest in Ligue 1 play. That day, the former Manchester United star came off the bench after 69 minutes, replacing Mamadou Coulibaly.

At 32, the 2018 World Cup winner is still working to regain his best physical form. Pogba spent more than two years without playing from September 2023 to November 2025 due to a doping suspension.

Advertisement

With Monaco playing under the bright lights of the Bernabeu in the Champions League, many were hoping to see Pogba appear on the big stage. However, he wasn’t even on the matchday squad for the away team, as the club doesn’t want to rush his recovery.