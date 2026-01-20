NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly eye another free agent as Cody Bellinger alternative

As the days pass, the decision on where Cody Bellinger will play remains uncertain. Because of this, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets have set their sights on another important free agent to add to their rosters.

According to insider Jon Heyman, who shared the news on his X account, both New York franchises have set their sights on Austin Hays, coming off a strong season with the Cincinnati Reds.

While adding the outfielder and 2023 All-Star is viewed positively in the Big Apple, it won’t be an easy task, as another major team is also interested: the St. Louis Cardinals of the NL Central.

It will be a matter of seeing what ultimately happens with the outfield position in the near term, as both Bellinger and Hays are strong candidates to land either in Queens or the Bronx.

Austin Hays #12 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts.

Hays’ stellar season with the Reds

In his first and only season with the Cincinnati Reds, Austin Hays provided solid production despite missing time due to various injuries. Across 103 games in the 2025 campaign, the veteran outfielder recorded a .266 AVG, launched 15 home runs, and tallied 64 RBI.

His .768 OPS and a career-high seven stolen bases showcased his versatility in the lineup, particularly his dominance against left-handed pitching. Despite these contributions, the Reds recently declined his mutual option for 2026, making the 30-year-old a free agent this offseason.

What will happen with Bellinger?

Cody Bellinger is reportedly on the verge of choosing his home for the 2026 season as negotiations with the Yankees and Mets reach a boiling point. After a standout 2025 campaign where he hit 29 home runs and drove in 98 runs, Bellinger’s decision timing revealed that an announcement is expected shortly, especially with Spring Training approaching.

While the Yankees have held firm on a five-year, $160 million offer, the possibility of a panic pivot by a rival suitor could finally end the stalemate in the coming days.

