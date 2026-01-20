Real Madrid vs Monaco LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

Trending topics:
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid and Caio Henrique of Monaco.
Real Madrid welcome Monaco to the Santiago Bernabeu for a pivotal Matchday 7 fixture in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants are desperate for a victory to keep pace with the league leaders, while the French side needs three points to avoid sliding down the table and jeopardizing their knockout stage qualification.

The Arbeloa Era at Real Madrid has gotten off to a tumultuous start. Following the sudden departure of Xabi Alonso, new manager Alvaro Arbeloa suffered a nightmare debut, as Madrid was stunned 3-2 by second-division side Albacete and eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

While the team managed to bounce back over the weekend with a 2-0 La Liga victory over Levante, today’s continental test will be the true measure of Arbeloa’s leadership.

Monaco arrive in Madrid following their own domestic setback, a 3-1 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient. However, they have found more consistency in Europe, coming off a 1-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray. With the standings tightening, a defeat tonight could leave Monaco vulnerable to falling out of the play-off positions.

Real Madrid lineup confirmed!

This will be Real Madrid starting lineup for today: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Eduardo Camavinga; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Jr.; Kylian Mbappe.

Today's referees

Kick off time and where to watch

Real Madrid vs Monaco will get underway at the Santiago Bernabeu at 3:00 PM (ET).

DirecTV Stream will be the primary option to watch Real Madrid vs Monaco in the USA. Other options are: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Real Madrid and Monaco clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid face Monaco today in the Matchday 7, with both teams looking to secure three vital points!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

