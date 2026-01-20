Real Madrid vs Monaco LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

Real Madrid welcome Monaco to the Santiago Bernabeu for a pivotal Matchday 7 fixture in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants are desperate for a victory to keep pace with the league leaders, while the French side needs three points to avoid sliding down the table and jeopardizing their knockout stage qualification.

The Arbeloa Era at Real Madrid has gotten off to a tumultuous start. Following the sudden departure of Xabi Alonso, new manager Alvaro Arbeloa suffered a nightmare debut, as Madrid was stunned 3-2 by second-division side Albacete and eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

While the team managed to bounce back over the weekend with a 2-0 La Liga victory over Levante, today’s continental test will be the true measure of Arbeloa’s leadership.

Monaco arrive in Madrid following their own domestic setback, a 3-1 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient. However, they have found more consistency in Europe, coming off a 1-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray. With the standings tightening, a defeat tonight could leave Monaco vulnerable to falling out of the play-off positions.