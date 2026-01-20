MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly nearing blockbuster deal with Astros for two-time All-Star

With the Boston Red Sox striving to add another top-tier player to their roster, rumors have emerged about a potential blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros. This deal, if realized, could prove beneficial for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming season, having already made significant roster enhancements.

A report from a Houston Radio Show suggests that the Red Sox and Astros are negotiating a trade involving Isaac Paredes and Jarren Duran. Under this proposed deal, Boston would acquire Paredes and Bryan Abreu, while Houston would add Duran to their lineup for the next season.

Anticipation is mounting around this potential blockbuster trade, which could significantly impact the Astros. Having signed Tatsuya Imai to fill the void left by Framber Valdez, adding Duran could further bolster their chances of achieving a standout performance next season.

On the flip side, the Red Sox stand to gain with the addition of Paredes and Abreu, two players poised to enhance a roster already strengthened by the acquisition of former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez.

Isaac Paredes #15 of the Houston Astros looks on.

Red Sox’s reported players of interest

The Red Sox have identified two players, also courted by other franchises like the New York Yankees, as key priorities for the upcoming season. With Alex Bregman now a Chicago Cub, the team is reportedly willing to entertain offers for Nico Hoerner, while the St. Louis Cardinals may consider moving Brendan Donovan.

These two players are reportedly of significant interest to the Red Sox, yet they face stiff competition from other franchises. This context underlines the importance of the proposed Astros trade, although reports suggest its realization may be unlikely due to Houston’s reluctance to part with certain assets.

As training camps approach, the Red Sox remain eager to secure an impactful addition to their roster. Fan expectations are mounting, fueled by promising names already in the mix, offering hope for a successful season ahead.

