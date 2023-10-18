In his time one of the most popular players of his generation, Roberto Baggio was on every team’s wish list even Major League Soccer, who did everything they could to get the Italian superstar to America, but eventually “The Divine Ponytail” stayed in Italy.



Baggio played for the best clubs in his country from Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan. At the tail end of his great career, he had memorable campaigns with Bologna and Brescia before retiring in 2004. Baggio also had a great career for the Italian national team, scoring 27 goals in 56 caps.



To many Roberto Baggio is one of the most elegant and explosive players Italy has ever produced. At Inter Milan, Baggio played only two seasons and was inexplicably used as a sub role, still he scored 17 goals in 59 games for the black and blue. In a conference Baggio pointed out as to which Inter Milan player, he likes most at the moment.



Roberto Baggio on Lautaro Martínez



In speaking at a conference Baggio put his eye on the Argentine international and stated, “A player that I like and surprises me? Lautaro Martínez. I had already seen him in Racing, an 18-year-old boy who scored 3 goals in the Copa Libertadores.

“When they ask him after the game about staying out of the World Cup (2018), he said that he is happy with what he had done, that he wished the National Team the best, and that he would have time to get there… a special mentality.



“He is truly the symbol of Inter. In addition to scoring goals, he also defends. He is an extraordinary player.“



Lautaro Martínez at Inter Milan



Since his move to Inter Milan from Racing in 2018, Lautaro Martínez has played in 248 games and has scored 113 goals in six seasons. In the current Serie A season, the Argentine has 10 goals in 8 league games.



Tempted to join various teams in the Premier League, Lautaro Martínez has pledged his allegiance to Inter Milan and has a contract until June of 2026. Lautaro Martínez was highly sought after by Tottenham and Arsenal.