It has been a horrible last 10 days for Juventus star Nicoló Fagioli, who admitted to being addicted to betting, after confessing as much, the 22-year-old also began to cooperate with authorities once an investigation was underway of star soccer players betting on unauthorized websites.



Nicoló Fagioli would tell the Italian authorities that it was Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali who introduced him to the sports betting app that they would use to place their bets. “Our client is dealing with the matter responsibly, with a view to maximum transparency and collaboration with the ordinary and sporting judicial authorities,” Fagioli’s lawyers Luca Ferrari and Armando Simbari said in a joint statement.



Now according to Sky Sports Nicoló Fagioli’s ban has been revealed and it might see him miss the rest of the season and part of next season, leaving him out of Italy’s Euro squad.



What is Nicoló Fagioli penalty?



While still not official, the report from Sky Sports indicates that Nicoló Fagioli is looking at a seven-month suspension. The decision is reported to have been approved by Turin Prosecutor’s Office for betting on illegal platforms.



Nicolò Fagioli is an Italian youth international making a name for himself at Juventus, the midfielder has one cap for the four-time World Champions and is in his third season with the Italian old lady.



Sandro Tonali’s involvement illegal betting case



Tonali has seen his career put on hold as authorities investigate just how deep he is in the betting scandal. Police arrived at Italy’s training for their Euro 2024 qualifying matches and interrogated the star midfielder who confessed to his betting addiction. Now if things stay as they are and Tonali receives a minimum sanction, the Newcastle star will most likely miss the Euro Cup, all signs point to a suspension for the Italian star of at least one year.



Sandro Tonali is one of the biggest prospects in all of Italian soccer, making a name for himself at AC Milan before moving to Newcastle United this season. He has 15 caps for the Italian national team.