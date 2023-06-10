Rodri gave Manchester City their first Champions League in club history. His amazing shot in minute 68′ dismantled Inter’s brilliant defense and made possible a once in a lifetime feat: the famous treble.

Manchester City are only the second English team to ever win in the same season the three most important trophies: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

After the incredible match at Istanbul, Rodri sent a heartfelt message to legends of the club such as Sergio Kun Aguero and Vincenty Kompany. In the end, for everyone involved at Manchester City, it was a night to remember.

Rodri’s heartfelt message to Sergio Kun Aguero and Vincent Kompany

After scoring in the Champions League final to give Manchester City the title, Rodri talked about his thoughts in that moment and, of course, when the match ended.

“A lot of things. A lot of feelings of gratitude. I think about my family, my girlfriend. The people who love me and that have been there for since the beginning of my career. I never thought of playing at this level, in Champions League finals. To be decisive and score a goal. The biggest goal in club’s history after all they’ve worked for it.“

Furthermore, in a very special moment, Rodri remembered legends of the club and their contribution in this effort. “This goal is also for the people who came before us. Fernandinho, Aguero, David (Silva), Kompany. I don’t want to forget anyone. This victory is also theirs.”