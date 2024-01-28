Kylian Mbappe becomes a free agent next summer and PSG don’t want to be caught off guard by a potential departure of their star to Real Madrid. Therefore, the president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is already designing an alternative plan.

According to various reports, Mbappe currently has only two possibilities. He can either sign a spectacular contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain or seek glory in Spain with the famous Merengues sacrificing a substantial amount of money.

At just 25 years old, Kylian Mbappe, despite winning the World Cup, has fallen behind in individual distinctions compared to names like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Therefore, if he wants to accumulate trophies such as the Ballon d’Or or The Best, he no longer has room for error. In the face of this scenario, if Mbappe decides to move to play in La Liga, PSG have already chosen a star to replace him.

Report: PSG are interested in Rafael Leao

According to reports by Matteo Moretto and Saber Desfarges, PSG see Rafael Leao as the ideal player to replace Kylian Mbappe in case the French star decides to sign with Real Madrid.

“Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Rafael Leao ahead of the summer transfer market. The number 10 for AC Milan is on the French club’s list to strengthen the attack. He is one of the most popular profiles. Currently, there are no negotiations between the parties. The Portuguese player’s release clause is $175 million. Leao is aware of the interest.”

The other name that is gaining strong traction to join PSG is Victor Osimhen. Just a few days ago, Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, confirmed that the forward will not be with the team next season. “We knew perfectly well that he would go to Real Madrid, PSG, or an English team.”