The José Mourinho era at AS Roma is over, his three-and-a-half-year spell resulted in a steady record of 68-39-31, a winning percentage of 49%, the lowest in the Portuguese manager’s career.



At Roma, the club suffered from various inconsistencies but still managed to win a Europa Conference League in 2021/22, although the importance of said title is highly questioned by many European soccer experts.



Then it was a lot of antics off the field that defined Mourinho’s time at Roma, with various fines and a historic 5 red cards issued to a manager in Serie A. Still, Mourinho held a special place in the heart of Roma fans.



Roma fans say goodbye to Mourinho in tears



As “the Special One” left the Roma offices, fans flocked to his car, and in tears said “goodbye” and “thank you” to their former boss. Then the Roma faithful burst into song as Mourinho was driven away.



Roma is currently ninth in Serie A, a huge distance from the top half of the table but still within range of European positions. Roma legend Daniele De Rossi has now taken over as manager until the end of the season.



What’s next for Mourinho?



Jose Mourinho at 60 is still considered a top-class manager in the world of soccer, but his better days are behind him, his last three positions at Manchester United, Tottenham, and now Roma were largely disappointing. At Manchester United, Mourinho did lead the club to three titles, the last decent run a ManU manager has had in a decade.



Mourinho, who has coached Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, FC Porto, Benfica, has no real point to make at the club level in Europe. A national team job could be in the cards for Mourinho, who has long been courted by the Portuguese national team, and many think that a job in MLS or Saudi Arabia could be the next possible destination in the latter part of the Special One’s career.