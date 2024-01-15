Christian Pulisic is having a sensational year at AC Milan, the American winger has been one of the top signings in Serie A this season with 7 goals and 6 assists across all competitions for the Black and Red.



Milan as a whole has had a disappointing season, out of the Champions League, eliminated from Coppa Italia, and third in Serie A, nine points back of Inter Milan in the standings. Yet the American has shown his talent and the woes of his time at Chelsea are a thing of the past.



Pulisic was very active in Milan’s 3-1 win over Roma over the weekend with 3 scoring opportunities, one of which was a header that went close to goal, it was a fitting performance for the USMNT star, who before the match was named Serie A Player of the Month for December with 2 goals and 2 assists, becoming the award’s first ever North American recipient.



Vito De Palma on Christian Pulisic



Longtime ESPN Latin America journalist Vito De Palma has been covering Serie A for more than two decades, and while at first, he was skeptical over what the American would produce for Milan, De Palma has turned around fast and praises Pulisic but still notes, there is work to be done.



“Pulisic is performing well, as are Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek. (Pulisic) still needs to get used to Serie A, a bit and at times he seems somewhat selfish, but he has surely been a positive signing for Milan. This is surely one of the best 10 signings in Serie A in the last transfer market” De Palma stated to Bolavip.



AC Milan’s 2024



With Serie A slipping away and the Europa League all that’s left to fight for, Milan will need to have a major winning streak to catch up to Inter and Juventus. Rumors are wild as to who will take over Milan after this season as Stefano Pioli is set to leave the club, unofficially.



The name of Antonio Conte continues to pop up but the former Inter boss has a very aggressive playing style, that seems not to fit the current crop of Milan players, also Conte is a big spender and that could be a deterrent for Milan.