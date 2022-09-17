Roma and Atalanta will clash in one of the most attractive duels in Matchday 7 of 2022-2023 Serie A. The game will be played at Olympic Stadium in Rome on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you’re in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada (Free Trial).
The Serie A is up for grabs with six teams separated only by two points atop of the table. One of those clubs is Roma which started strongly the season but now has two losses in their last four games (locally and Europa League). After a 4-0 blowout defeat against Udinese, Jose Mourinho's team bounced back last week with a win at Empoli.
Meanwhile, Atalanta is undefeated with four wins and two draws. Those 14 points are enough to be in first place with Napoli, but, there's a bunch of teams really close. Though Gian Piero Gasperini's squad has been superb, the last performance against Cremonese, one of the worst teams in Italy, was really frustrating with a 1-1 draw. Even if it's too early in the season, this could be a defining match in the quest for the Scudetto.
Roma vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bahamas: 12 PM
Bangladesh: 10 PM
Barbados: 12 PM
Belize: 10 AM
Botswana: 6 PM
Brazil: 1 PM
Brunei: 12 AM (Monday)
Burundi: 6 PM
Cameroon: 5 PM
Canada: 12 PM (ET)
Eswatini: 7 PM
Ethiopia: 7 PM
Fiji: 4 AM (Monday)
France: 6 PM
Gambia: 4 PM
Germany: 6 PM
Ghana: 4 PM
Guyana: 12 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5 PM
Italy: 6 PM
Jamaica: 11 AM
Kenya: 7 PM
Lesotho: 6 PM
Liberia: 4 PM
Malawi: 6 PM
Malaysia: 12 AM (Monday)
Malta: 6 PM
Mauritius: 8 PM
Mexico: 11 AM (CDMX)
Namibia: 6 PM
Netherlands: 6 PM
New Zealand: 4 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 5 PM
Pakistan: 9 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2 AM (Monday)
Philippines: 12 AM (Monday)
Portugal: 5 PM
Rwanda: 6 PM
Sierra Leone: 4 PM
Singapore: 12 AM (Monday)
Solomon Islands: 3 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 6 PM
South Sudan: 6 PM
Spain: 6 PM
Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM
Sudan: 6 PM
Tanzania: 7 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12 PM
Uganda: 7 PM
UK: 5 PM
United States: 12 PM (ET)
Zambia: 6 PM
Zimbabwe: 6 PM
Roma vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTv Canada (Free Trial)
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Voot Select
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, STARZPLAY, DStv Now
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football