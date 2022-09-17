Roma and Atalanta will face off at Stadio Olimpico in Matchday 7 of the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Roma and Atalanta will clash in one of the most attractive duels in Matchday 7 of 2022-2023 Serie A. The game will be played at Olympic Stadium in Rome on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you’re in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada (Free Trial).

The Serie A is up for grabs with six teams separated only by two points atop of the table. One of those clubs is Roma which started strongly the season but now has two losses in their last four games (locally and Europa League). After a 4-0 blowout defeat against Udinese, Jose Mourinho's team bounced back last week with a win at Empoli.

Meanwhile, Atalanta is undefeated with four wins and two draws. Those 14 points are enough to be in first place with Napoli, but, there's a bunch of teams really close. Though Gian Piero Gasperini's squad has been superb, the last performance against Cremonese, one of the worst teams in Italy, was really frustrating with a 1-1 draw. Even if it's too early in the season, this could be a defining match in the quest for the Scudetto.

Roma vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bahamas: 12 PM

Bangladesh: 10 PM

Barbados: 12 PM

Belize: 10 AM

Botswana: 6 PM

Brazil: 1 PM

Brunei: 12 AM (Monday)

Burundi: 6 PM

Cameroon: 5 PM

Canada: 12 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 7 PM

Ethiopia: 7 PM

Fiji: 4 AM (Monday)

France: 6 PM

Gambia: 4 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Ghana: 4 PM

Guyana: 12 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 11 AM

Kenya: 7 PM

Lesotho: 6 PM

Liberia: 4 PM

Malawi: 6 PM

Malaysia: 12 AM (Monday)

Malta: 6 PM

Mauritius: 8 PM

Mexico: 11 AM (CDMX)

Namibia: 6 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 4 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 5 PM

Pakistan: 9 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2 AM (Monday)

Philippines: 12 AM (Monday)

Portugal: 5 PM

Rwanda: 6 PM

Sierra Leone: 4 PM

Singapore: 12 AM (Monday)

Solomon Islands: 3 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 6 PM

South Sudan: 6 PM

Spain: 6 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6 PM

Tanzania: 7 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12 PM

Uganda: 7 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6 PM

Zimbabwe: 6 PM

Roma vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTv Canada (Free Trial)

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Voot Select

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football