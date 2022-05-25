Roma play against Feyenoord today at the Air Albania Stadium in Albania for the Final of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Roma and Feyenoord meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2022. This game will take place at Air Albania Stadium in Tirane today, May 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The Italians coached by Jose Mourinho want to win the title but the Dutch were more lethal in the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa Conference League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Roma won the semi-finals against Leicester City 2-1 overall, it was a tough series against the English team but two of three knockout stage games were tough for Roma. The team was the leader during the group stage and now they are favorites to win.

Feyenoord have a highly efficient attacking attack that could be the key to winning the final against the Italians. They won against the semi-finals against Marseille 3-2 overall. Feyenoord were also the best during the group stage.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Air Albania Stadium, Tirane, Albania.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Roma vs Feyenoord: Storylines

Roma are close to winning a European title after so long without winning one, plus the team is suffering from a local league drought since the 2000-01 season. The last time Roma won a title was in 2008, they won the Coppa Italia. In the Europa Conference League they were dominant in Group C with 4-1-1 overall. In the knockout stage Roma won against Vitesse, Bodø/Glimt and Leicester City.

Feyenoord are not as desperate as Roma to win the title but they haven't won a European title since the 2001-02 season when they were able to win the UEFA Europa League. On the other hand, Feyenoord has won a local league title in the 2016-17 Eridivise season and multiple KNVB Cups during the 21st century.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Roma vs Feyenoord in the U.S.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Predictions And Odds

Roma are favorites to win this game with 2.30 odds that will pay $230 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they did play a little better than the dutch in the group stage. Feyenoord are underdogs at 3.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this European Conference League is: Feyenoord 3.30.

