This Wednesday, May 25, Roma from Italy and Feyenoord from the Netherlands will define this season's champion of the Europa Conference League. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

For Roma, it will be the opportunity to crown a good season, where although much more ambitious goals were set, important things were still achieved, in Serie A they finished in 6th place which gives them the right to play the Europa League on next year, and in the Conference League they are finalists.

As for Feyenoord, they had a somewhat better campaign than their rivals in this final. They finished in 3rd place in the Eredivise, a bit far behind the champions Ajax (12 points difference) but with the possibility of playing in the Europa League qualifiers. For both this final is the only chance to win something in the season.

Roma Probable lineup

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, due to a muscular problem, will not be able to be part of the team, which is undoubtedly a significant absence. For his part, Felix Afena-Gyan suffered a minor injury and is in doubt.

Roma possible starting XI: Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chriss Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Sergio Oliveira, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicola Zalewski; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham.

Feyenoord Probable lineup

Feyenoord would have all its players available, except for Justin Bijlow, who has missed the second half of the season due to a foot injury.

Feyenoord possible starting XI: Ofir Marciano; Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Guus Til, Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Reiss Nelson, Cyriel Dessers, Luis Sinisterra.

