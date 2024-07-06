Uruguay is playing for qualification to the semifinals of the Copa América 2024 final and the Luis Suárez doesn´t appear among the starters. Here is the reason for his absence.

The Uruguayan national team faces the powerful Brazil this Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024. La Celeste wants to continue advancing, but needs to beat a Brazil that won´t have its star Vinicius Jr. for this decisive match, due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Uruguay is coming off an undefeated run in the group stage. In their first match they beat Panama 3-1. Then they beat the Bolivian national team 5-0. They finally beat USA 1-0, with these results they advanced as first in Group C.

Those led by Marcelo Bielsa, aspire to continue showing the good game they have presented during the group stage to qualify for the semifinals of the Copa América 2024. For this procedure against the Brazilians, Luis Suárez doesn´t appear as a starter either.

Luis Suárez out of Uruguay’s starting lineup

The Inter Miami striker will wait on the substitutes’ bench as in the last three matches due to Bielsa’s footballing decision. It should be noted that the Uruguayan team’s all-time top scorer has seen very few minutes in the Copa América 2024. Instead, Loco Bielsa opts to use Darwin Núñez as a centre-forward from the start.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay in action during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Uruguay’s confirmed lineup

Uruguay lineup: S. Rochet, N. Nández, R. Araújo, M. Oliveira, M. Viña, M. Ugarte, F. Valverde, N. De la Cruz, M. Araújo, F. Pellistri, D. Nuñez.

Brazil confirmed lineup

Brazil lineup: A. Becker, Danilo, Marquinhos, E. Militao, G. Arana, B. Guimaraes, J. Gomes, L. Paquetá, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Endrick.

What does Uruguay need to advance to the semifinals of the Copa América 2024?

In these instances, the Uruguayan team depends on itself. They must win the match in the 90 minutes, if there is a draw against Brazil in regulation time due to tournament conditions, they will go directly to the penalty shootout to define who advances to the semifinals of the Copa América 2024.