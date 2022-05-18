Only one team set a record in the tournament that seems impossible to break, they play in Spain but their performance in the European events is bigger than in their local league.

The first time the UEFA Europa League was played was in the 20th century, the 1971-72 edition was the inaugural season of the tournament, and at that time the first UEL champion was Tottenham Hotspur, they have won only two titles (1972, 1984).

The format of the tournament has changed over time, during the first years of the Europa League the teams played directly the knockout stage without a group stage or qualifying rounds, all games were two-legged. Changes were made to the format over multiple decades (1997, 2004, 2009) until it reached the format that is used today.

Only one country, Spain, has more than thirteen UEL titles divided among eight Spanish teams, the second country with the most titles, including runners-up is England with 17 and the third spot is for Italy with 16 titles (with runners-up as well).

UEFA Europa League Winners: Complete list by year of every UEL champion

The team with the most UEL championships is Sevilla, they won their first title in 2006 and the most recent was in 2020. Sevilla is the only team with six UEL titles, four other teams have three titles and eight teams have won the UEL twice.

Benfica and Marseille are the two teams that have lost the most UEFA Europa League finals, one in the 20th century for each and two in the 21st century. Other 32 teams have never won the tournament and lost finals from 1972 to today.