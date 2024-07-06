Pumas UNAM will clash with Leon in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 opener, kicking off an exciting season. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in the USA, including the game time, broadcast details, and streaming options.

Pumas UNAM are gearing up to face off against Leon in the opening Matchday of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season. Don’t miss a moment of the action. Get ready for all the crucial details, such as the date and venue, note the kickoff time, and stay tuned for where and how to catch the live stream.

A new Liga MX tournament kicks off, and teams are already renewing their hopes of contending at the top. Pumas UNAM and Leon are two squads aiming to improve on their Clausura performances and make a stronger push in the Apertura. Both teams have the potential to deliver a better showing this time around.

Pumas reached the quarterfinals after a tough Requalification but fell to Cruz Azul. Leon, with 24 points, shared the same tally as Queretaro but missed the postseason due to a worse goal difference. Both teams have significant areas for improvement, but they enter the new tournament with high expectations and a drive to succeed.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Leon match be played?

Pumas UNAM will kick off their Liga MX Apertura 2024 campaign this Sunday, July 8, against Leon, with the match set to start at 2:00 PM (ET).

Andres Guardado of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon in the USA

Watch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Pumas UNAM and Leon live on Fubo (free trial) in the United States . You can also catch the action on TUDN and ViX.