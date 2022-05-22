Roma and Feyenoord will clash off at Air Albania Stadium in the Final of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League. Find out here when the grand finale game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Roma will come against Feyenoord at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League Final. Here you will find when and how to watch this ECL title-decisive soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

This will only be their third overall meeting. Inetrestingly, Feyenoord or the Netherlands are yet to claim a win in the head-to-head clashes, with Roma of Italy claiming a triumph in one of their two previous encounters. The other one has finished in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on February 26, 2015, and it ended in a 2-1 away win for the Giallorossi in the 2014/15 Europa League Round of 32 at the De Kuip in Rotterdam. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again for the first time since then, this time to determine the first Conference League 2022 winner ever.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League Final game between Roma and Feyenoord will be played on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Air Albania in Tirana, Albania.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Roma vs Feyenoord in Europa Conference League 2021-22

The game to be played between Roma and Feyenoord in the 2021/22 Europa Conference League Final, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA.