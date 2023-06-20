Romania U21 vs Spain U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Romania U21 face Spain U21 this Wednesday, June 21 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2023 Euro U21 is an exciting tournament that provides an opportunity to witness firsthand the future talents who will likely enrich European leagues and bolster national teams. Many of these teams are in dire need of a generational refresh, and this tournament serves as a platform to discover promising players.

Spain, in particular, is a team worth observing. After their disappointing performance in the last World Cup, they are eager to find suitable replacements within their U21 squad. Similarly, Romania U21 has shown improvement in recent years. However, they can further fortify their team with the addition of young talents discovered in this tournament.

Romania U21 vs Spain U21: Kick-Off Time

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Romania: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Romania U21 vs Spain U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: ran.de, ProSieben Maxx

Greece: ERT 3

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Norway: VG+

Portugal: RTP Play

Romania: TVR HD, TVR+ Live, TVR 1

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TDP

Switzerland: TRT Spor, TDP, RAI Sport 1

USA: ViX.