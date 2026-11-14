Romania vs Poland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 14, 2026

Romania hosts Poland in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with both teams looking to change course after rough stretches. Romania sits last in the group without a point, while Poland sits third. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Romania vs Poland: Match Summary Match Romania vs. Poland Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, November 14, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Romania vs Poland in the USA

There are no TV channels confirmed for this match in the USA. Fans will need to rely on streaming options to follow the game.

Can I watch Romania vs Poland for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Romania vs Poland for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. Tubi streams it free with ads.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Romania arrives at this match without a win in their last three outings. They lost 0-1 to Sweden on October 5, fell 0-6 to Poland on October 2, and dropped a 2-4 decision to Bosnia on September 28. Those results leave Romania in fourth place in the group with zero points through four matches.

Poland comes off a 0-1 loss to Bosnia on October 5, a result that snapped a strong run. Before that, Poland routed Romania 6-0 on October 2 and lost 1-3 to Sweden on September 28. Poland holds third place in the group with 4 points from four matches played.

In their last 7 meetings, Romania has won 3 and Poland has won 3, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on October 2, 2026: Poland 6-0 Romania.

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Romania vs Poland: Predicted Lineups

Romania (4-2-3-1): Otto Hindrich; Andrei Ratiu, Radu Dragusin, Andrei Coubis, Nicusor Bancu; Virgil Ghita, Ianis Hagi, Vlad Dragomir; Dennis Man, Daniel Birligea, Florinel Coman.

Poland (4-5-1): Mateusz Kochalski; Matty Cash, Kacper Potulski, Jakub Kiwior, Oskar Kubiak; Bartosz Mazurek, Karol Swiderski, Kacper Urbanski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski; Mateusz Zukowski.

What time is the Romania vs Poland match?

The Romania vs Poland match kicks off on Saturday, November 14, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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