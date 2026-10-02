Poland vs Romania: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 2, 2026

Poland host Romania at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw for a UEFA Nations League League B Matchday 3 clash. With both teams beginning their group campaigns, here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Poland vs Romania Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Poland vs Romania in the USA

Poland vs. Romania will be available to viewers in the United States on Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Poland vs Romania for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can potentially watch Poland vs. Romania at no additional subscription cost through the platform’s 5-day free-trial offer.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Poland and Romania meet on October 2 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League B, Group 4. The group also features Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina, with each team playing six matches in total.

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Robert Lewandowski of Poland (Source: Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images)

For Poland, the match is part of a demanding four-game opening stretch under Jan Urban. The Poles began their Nations League schedule against Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 25, followed by an away game against Sweden on September 28 before returning home to face Romania.

Urban’s latest squad includes Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski, Matty Cash and Sebastian Szymanski, giving Poland plenty of established international experience as they begin their campaign.

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Romania have a similarly packed schedule. Their first four fixtures are Sweden away, Bosnia and Herzegovina at home, Poland away and Sweden at home, leaving little room for dropped points if they want to challenge for the top spot in Group B4.

The return fixture against Poland in Bucharest on November 14 could ultimately be another important chapter in the group, but the result in Warsaw will be the first direct meeting between the two sides in this Nations League campaign.

What time is the Poland vs Romania match?

The Poland vs Romania match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 2:45 PM ET. UEFA’s official fixture schedule lists a 20:45 CET kickoff, while the match is scheduled for 8:45 PM local time in Warsaw.

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