Roma striker Romelu Lukaku is well traveled, having played in the Premier League, Belgium, and Serie A. Lukaku, currently on loan from Chelsea he will review his options when his loan ends in June of 2024.

Romelu Lukaku has turned down going to the Saudi Pro League twice, but that does not mean the former Inter Milan striker won’t go one day. Lukaku spoke to Belgian outlet HLN and gave his viewpoint on the SPL.

Lately a lot has been made of a mass exodus from Saudi Arabia, with Jordan Henderson leaving for Ajax and reports that Karim Benzema also wants out of his deal with Al-Ittihad.

Romelu Lukaku on Saudi Pro League

When asked about his view on the Saudi Pro League, “For me personally I think in the next two years it will be one of the best leagues in the world if not the best”.

Lukaku reportedly turned down a $57 million-per-year offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last summer.

Saudi Pro League exodus

While the SPL is marching on as business as usual, Jordan Henderson was the first to end his contract. Now with most clubs starting new in 2024 there are talks of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly wanting to return to Lazio, Roberto Firmino is said to be frustrated at current club Al-Ahli, and Benzema may return to European football.