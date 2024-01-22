Miguel Almiron is reportedly on his way to the Saudi Pro League, specifically Al-Shabab according to a wide range of reports coming out of England. The news will come as a huge shock to Newcastle United supporters as the 29-year-old Paraguayan had turned into one of the team’s best players but his numbers dropped significantly this season.



Last year Almiron had a banner season with 11 goals in 41 matches, this season 5 goals in 31 matches but there were a string of very good performances. Almiron is in his fifth season with Newcastle and two years away from a contract year, the time seems to be now to make money off of the talented winger.



It is important to note that there is no conflict of interest since Al-Shabab is not owned by Newcastle’s majority shareholders, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.



Details of Miguel Almiron transfer



According to The Mirror, Newcastle may need to sell players in order to bring in new stars, at 29, many feel Newcastle has seen the best of Almiron.



Manager Eddie Howe explained: “…selling players and trading is part of what every football club is going to have to do and we’re no different. So whether it’s our top players as you quote, that remains to be seen but selling players and trading will be part of football going forward now I think.”



Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United



Miguel Almiron came to the Premier League after being a record transfer from MLS side Atlanta United. In England Almiron played 195 games, scored 30 goals and added 11 assists.



While Newcastle did not win a title of note since Almiron arrived he was the Premier League player of the month in October of 2022. The former Lanus star can be considered a successful signing if he in fact does leave.