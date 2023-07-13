Ronaldinho was a legend for Barcelona playing alongside Lionel Messi and, of course, a symbol of Brazil’s national team winning almost every possible title during his illustrious career. World Cup, Copa America, Champions League and La Liga.

After his tenure in Europe, Ronaldinho played for Atletico Mineiro from 2012 to 2014. He was sensational conquering the famous Copa Libertadores and a Recopa Sudamericana.

Now, in an incredible revelation, a massage therapist from the famous Galo in Brazil gave some unknown details about Ronaldinho, the parties, the alcohol and his life off the field.

Massage therapist explains how he handled Ronaldinho’s hangovers

Belmiro de Oliveira is a massage therapist who just retired after working for 55 years with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil. During an interview in the show Bastidores, he made shocking revelations about Ronaldinho’s lifestyle off the field.

The therapist said he often went to Ronaldinho’s hotel room to help him with hangovers after party nights. “Only I was allowed to enter the room. He stayed with Jo (teammate at the time) and he was the one who called me asking to go up to the room and help him. I asked something to eat, because I knew he couldn’t go down for breakfast.”

De Oliveira recognized that, though Ronaldinho’s rhythm was tremendous at night, the star was calm and nice during the rest of the day. “He was always ready to go on the field. When he finished the training sessions, he went up, received a massage and then left. He didn’t bother anyone. He was just a very nice guy.”