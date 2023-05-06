The top 11 starting players in Barcelona's history have been determined using AI. There are, however, a number of noteworthy players who aren't included: Ronaldinho, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Dani Alves, and many more.

Barcelona have a long and illustrious history that includes many great players and memorable victories, making them one of the most famous and successful football teams in the world. In addition, they have legendary moments and a distinctive style of play that have mesmerized viewers for decades.

Many things have contributed to the Blaugrana's success, including their excellent academy program, dedicated fan base, fresh approach to the game, and stellar roster of superstars. These players will go down in football lore as some of the best ever thanks to their extraordinary skill, leadership, and charisma.

With so many legendary players having worn the Barca jersey, picking an all-time greatest XI is no easy feat. As a result, supporters have used ChatGPT to assemble a squad that would represent everything that makes the Spanish club so special.

What is Barcelona's best XI of all time according to ChatGPT?

The renowned Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes has been selected to start between the sticks, as per Twitter account total Barça. Carles Puyol, Ronald Koeman, Gerard Pique, and Migueli, all of whom are now retired, make up the back four.

Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, and Johan Cruyff—three of the Blaugrana's all-time finest players—form a formidable trio in the middle of the field. Modern club hero Lionel Messi shares the starting lineup with the late Laszlo Kubala. An intriguing selection is Ronaldo Nazario, whose adventure in Catalonia lasted all of one season (1996–1997).

Having played for Real Madrid for a total of five seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, he is widely regarded as a Los Blancos legend, rather than a Barcelona great. Either one of Ronaldinho, Neymar, or Luis Suarez could have perhaps been a better option. Dani Alves, Rafael Marquez, Rivaldo, Romario, Sergio Busquets, and many more are just a few of the greats that weren't included.