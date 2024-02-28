Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the most unpopular soccer player in the Saudi Pro League. Loved by his team but hated by the rest of the league, and the fans of opposing teams are letting CR7 know it.

Fans from many of the teams in the Saudi Pro League receive the Portuguese superstar with chants of “Messi, Messi” and the chants have gotten under the skin of the former Real Madrid star.

Cristiano Ronaldo has since made various obscene gestures to opposing fans from grabbing his crotch, to rubbing a scarf down his shorts, and lastly making fist pump gestures. The end result could finally be a fine and suspension according to Saudi media.

How long could Cristiano Ronaldo be suspended?

According to Goal.com, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking at a fine and suspension of up to two league games. If suspended, Ronaldo would not return to action until March 7th when Al-Nassr host Al-Raed in the league play.

This season Cristiano Ronaldo has an impressive 22 goals in 20 matches in league play, he also has 5 goals in 6 matches in the AFC Champions League.

Despite an impressive individual season, Al Nassr is second in the Saudi Pro League, seven points behind Al Hilal who are unbeaten in the season.