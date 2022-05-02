In response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, UEFA has announced further sanctions on Russian teams, who will continue to be suspended from international competition in the 2022-23 season.

Nearly two months after Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory, little has changed in a conflict that threatens the world order. That's why UEFA not only extended its suspension of Russian clubs from all international competitions but announced new sanctions as well.

On February 28, the European governing body and FIFA announced the removal of all Russian teams from their competitions until further notice. In relation to that statement, UEFA announced a new series of sanctions on Russian soccer.

One of the most notable measures is that Russian clubs will remain excluded from Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Women's Champions League, and Youth League action in the 2022-23 season, while the country's bids to host the Men's Euro 2028 and 2032 have been rejected.

UEFA announces new sanctions on Russian teams

The Scottish champions will claim the 2022-23 Champions League group stage spot that was supposed for Russian league winners as part of the updated qualifying process for UEFA club tournaments.

Besides the sanctions related to club competition, the string of new decisions will also have an impact on Russia's national teams. While Portugal will take their place in the Women's Euro 2022, the men's national side will be automatically ranked 4th in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage and therefore be relegated to League C.

On top of that, Russia are also eliminated from the 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers and the 2021-23 European U-21 championship, with all their results until now considered null and void.

Additionally, the bids submitted by Russia to host the 2028 and 2032 Men's Euros were also declared ineligible because of the Russian government's behavior regarding the Ukraine invasion and also because the host nation must be granted an automatic place in the tournament in question, something that UEFA can't guarantee as long as the suspension isn't lifted.