Sadio Mané and Aisha Tamba are a happy couple, despite the fact the couple met two years ago when Aisha Tamba was only 16 and Mané was 29. The couple became viral as a result with many on social media disapproving of the marriage and the relationship.



It is important to note that legally, Mané has not broken any law since in Senegal the legal age to marry is 16 as the minimum.



Now in an interview with the Daily Mail, Aisha Tamba made it known what she expects now that she is the wife of former Liverpool star Sadio Mané.



Aisha Tamba speaks out over marriage with Sadio Mané



“I’m looking forward to starting my new life and I know it will be very different. But I don’t feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money won’t change me,” Aisha Tamba told The Daily Mail.



Mane, 31, is 13 years older than his wife. According to Aisha Tamba’s father, the Senegal international has known her since she was 16, when he was still playing for Liverpool. The winger has been at Al-Nassr since the summer of 2023.



Sadio Mané at Al-Nassr



Sadio Mané has a contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, until June of 2026. This season the former Liverpool international has 8 goals in 18 games in the league for his club.



Sadio Mané has won 12 championships in his career with Red Bull Salzburg, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Al Nassr, and Senegal.