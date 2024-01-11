Sadio Mane has made the headlines for his recent wedding with Aisha Tamba as there was uncertainty about the bride’s age. Tamba’s father Amadou has recently confirmed her daughter is 18 years old, explaining the pair didn’t date before giving their vows, having a traditional arranged marriage with an Islamic ceremony on January 7 in Senegal.

“My wife and Aisha visited their (Mane’s) family one day, and this is where he met her for the first time,” Amadou Tamba told Univers Info TV, as quoted by The Mirror. “He probably saw something special in her and his parents appreciated her as well. They came to see me. We discussed as per the tradition, agreed on everything and waited for this day to happen. They were not dating because Aisha was still young.”

Mane, 31, is 13 years older than his wife. According to Aisha Tamba’s father, the Senegal international has known her since she was 16, when he was still playing for Liverpool. The winger has been at Al-Nassr since the summer of 2023.

Amadou Tamba already knew Sadio Mane’s family

While the player may have met his current wife only two years ago, his family already knew Amadou Tamba. It turns out that Mane’s father-in-law, who works in the construction industry, has been involved in projects with the Mane family since 2013.

Amadou had nothing but praise for Mane and his family, though he made it clear he wanted to get to know Sadio more before accepting his request to marry Aisha. And it seems that the soccer star made a great impression on him.

“I knew that Sadio and all his family are very good and humble people. Sadio is just the reflection of his family. However, as a father I also needed to know more about him, his education, his faith in God, humility. And I came to know much more that he is a good person,” Amadou Tamba said. “Sadio and I talk much about the projects, but we also talk about life in general and he taught me a lot, although he is still young. He knows a lot about life, and I learnt much from him. So, that’s why I didn’t hesitate to accept his request to marry Aisha.“

Mane’s wedding took place shortly before Senegal start their quest for back-to-back AFCON titles, aiming to defend the title they claimed in 2022. Marriage will be a new chapter in his life, which is why the player got some advice from his father-in-law: “I would like to tell him that marriage is not easy. I would advise him to treat her like his own daughter, his own sister. To support her.”