Martinique vs El Salvador: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on October 5, 2026

Martinique host El Salvador at Stade Pierre-Aliker in the final League A, Group B matchday of the Concacaf Nations League. With both teams fighting to avoid relegation, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Martinique vs El Salvador Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, October 5, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Martinique vs El Salvador in the USA

Martinique vs El Salvador will be broadcast in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2). The match is also available to stream through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Martinique vs El Salvador for free?

Yes, eligible new customers can watch Martinique vs El Salvador with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform currently lists the match on FOX Sports 2 and promotes the game as available through its free-trial offering.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Martinique vs El Salvador is a crucial final Group B match of the Concacaf Nations League, with both teams on three points and at risk of finishing in the relegation places. Suriname leads the group with seven points, Jamaica has six, Guatemala has four, while Honduras, Martinique and El Salvador all have three. The top two teams advance to the League A quarterfinals, while the bottom two drop to League B.

Yannis Clementia #16 of Martinique celebrates with teammates (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Martinique comes into the match with renewed confidence after its 2-1 comeback win over Honduras. Jonathan Varane and Jonathan Mexique scored after Honduras had taken an early lead, giving Martinique its first victory of the Nations League campaign. The result also kept the team alive in the race for a quarterfinal spot, although it needs favorable results elsewhere.

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El Salvador, meanwhile, has had a difficult October window. After opening the competition with a 3-1 victory over Martinique, La Selecta suffered a 6-0 defeat against Guatemala before falling 2-0 to Jamaica. That second consecutive loss left Hernan Gomez‘s team with three points and facing a must-get-result situation in Fort-de-France.

What time is the Martinique vs El Salvador match?

The Martinique vs El Salvador match kicks off today, October 5, at 6:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM