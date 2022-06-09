Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago clash at Arnos Vale Ground on Matchday 3 of Group C of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago will play against each other at Arnos Vale Ground (Kingstown) on Matchday 3 of Group C of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Paramount+.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are at the bottom of the Group C standings with one point. The National Team has not won a match since March 30, 2021, when they defeated the British Virgin Islands 3-0 in the World Cup qualifiers.

On the flip side, Trinidad and Tobago are second in the standings with 3 points from two games played. Currently ranked 103rd in the FIFA Ranking, Trinidad and Tobago will return to play after defeating the Bahamas 1-0.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Trinidad and Tobago: Date

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago will meet at Arnos Vale Ground on Friday, June 10 on Matchday 3 of Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Trinidad and Tobago

The game to be played between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago on Matchday 3 of Group C of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.

How to watch Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Trinidad and Tobago anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League game between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.