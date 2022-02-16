Bayern Munich will visit Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Salzburg and Bayern will face each other at the Red Bull Arena for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

In the case of the locals, they are the current leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga, they have a 14-point difference to the second of the standings (Wolfsberg) and have only 1 loss in 19 games played. Beyond this good moment in their local league, they know that against Bayern Munich they are the underdogs and must go in search of a feat.

In the case of Bayern Munich, they are not only the favorites to win this series, but also this edition of the UEFA Champions League. In the German Bundesliga, the Bavarians are in first place in the standings with 6 points difference over Borussia Dortmund, who are second. Of course, they want to take that good performance from the local league to the Champions League.

Salzburg vs Bayern: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Salzburg and Bayern Munich that will take place at the Red Bull Arena will be played on Wednesday, February 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Salzburg vs Bayern: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Salzburg vs Bayern

The game that Salzburg and Bayern Munich will play for the round of 16 the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada, on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, Galavision, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.