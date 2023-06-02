Sam Allardyce leaves Leeds relegated and in hole after only 25 days in charge, how much did Big Sam earn?

Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce were the three managers in charge of Leeds United’s doomed Premier League season that saw them go down after Marcelo Bielsa brought them back up three seasons ago. In total all three managers combined won only 13 games.

Sam Allardyce the relegation master failed to win any matches in four games in charge. It was a telling sign that started way back when Jesse Marsch took over, as the American only was able to win 11 matches in 37 games, most of those wins came after he took over the team in February of last season.

The blame is shared across the board from poor player signings and huge dips in form from key players like Patrick Bamford. Leeds paid Big Sam a hefty sum for all of 4 games, here is what the veteran manager earned in his month in charge.

Sam Allardyce’s salary at Leeds

In total Sam Allardyce earned in the range of 500,000 pounds or 627,000 dollars in 25 days in charge. 20,000 pounds per day and 125,000 pounds per match.

Allardyce was not able to agree with the club on a new contract and the search begins, yet again, for Leeds to find a new manager.

Allardyce’s party words in a statement were, “It has been an honor to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

“I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”