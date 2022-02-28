Another American coach has made his way to the English top-flight as Leeds United have appointed Jesse Marsch to replace Marcelo Bielsa. Here, find out how many US coaches have worked in the Premier League.

Leeds United have made a tough decision in the weekend by firing Marcelo Bielsa. But they must turn the page fast and that's why they have already announced the hiring of American coach Jesse Marsch.

Marsch will have his first experience in the Premier League shortly after he parted ways with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig following a poor start to the season. Now he faces a huge challenge ahead of him with the Peacocks flirting with relegation to the English Football League Championship.

As the former New York Red Bulls and Salzburg manager makes his way to England, here we take a look at all the American managers who have previously worked in the prestigious Premier League.

How many Americans have coached in the Premier League?

Jesse Marsch will be the third American head coach to work in the Premier League. The 48-year-old has signed a contract at Elland Road that runs until 2025 with the challenge of filling in the shoes of Marcelo Bielsa. With Marsch, these are the three US managers who made their way to the English first division:

Jesse Marsch (Leeds United | 2022 - )

Following a long playing career that saw him represent the USMNT and don the colors of DC United, Chicago Fire, and Chivas USA in the MLS, Jesse Marsch began a great managerial career. His first success came in New York Red Bulls when he achieved the Supporters' Shield and was named 2015 Coach of the Year. Some years later, Marsch guided Salzburg to back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup titles. He didn't last long at the helm of Leipzig in the 2021-22 but now has a second chance in one of the world's best leagues.

Bob Bradley (Swansea City | 2016)

Bob Bradley became the first US coach to be hired by a Premier League club when he took over at Swansea City in October 2016. However, he had a tough time from the very beginning, with fans and media claiming that the club's new owners - who were American - had only appointed Bradley for being American. He never overcame that tough atmosphere and was sacked in December, 85 days after his arrival. Bradley's stint lasted only 11 games, in which Swansea won twice, lost seven, and drew in two occasions.

David Wagner (Huddersfield Town | 2017-2019)

Even though he was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany, David Wagner had American citizenship and played for the United States Men's National Team between 1996 and 1998. He spent his playing career bouncing around different German clubs before he began his path as a head coach at Borussia Dortmund II in 2011. Four years later, Wagner took over at Huddersfield Town and led them to promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He was praised for accomplishing safety in the 2017-18 but left the club in January 2019 as the team was bottom of the table.