Sampdoria will face Juventus for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Juventus will visit Sampdoria. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).

Juventus' debut could not have been better. Undoubtedly, the mission of the "Vecchia Signora" this season is to return to being a competitive team as they usually are, since last season the performance was not the best. The start with a 3-0 victory seems to be a good omen and now they want to continue with the good performance.

Sampdoria want to recover after a lousy start to this 2022/2023 Serie A season. It was a 2-0 loss against Atalanta, in a game where Sampdoria could do little to level the score. Of course, they want to put this behind them and concentrate on this difficult game against Juventus.

Sampdoria vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Sampdoria will play against Juventus for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, August 22 at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy.

Australia: 3:45 AM (August 23)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 23)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 23)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 23)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 23)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 23)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Sampdoria vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Voot Select

International: bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App

South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, STARZPLAY, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

