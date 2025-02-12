In modern soccer, it’s no longer just about goals or trophies won; now, the real competition is on social media. But which teams are leading the charge, making the most noise, and building the most loyal digital communities?

With millions of fans scrolling through their feeds and liking every highlighted moment, MLS teams are battling for digital supremacy, using their online presence to connect, interact and even entertain.

From the rise of Inter Miami, driven by Lionel Messi’s superstar status, to the passionate fanbases of teams like Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders, MLS has become a true virtual battleground.

Rank Team Total Followers (Approx.) Key Highlights 1 Inter Miami CF 28.9M Huge social media boost after signing Lionel Messi. 2 LA Galaxy 3.4M One of the most successful MLS teams with a strong legacy. 3 Atlanta United FC 1.7M High fan engagement and strong home support. 4 Los Angeles FC (LAFC) 1.6M Rapidly growing online following due to recent success. 5 New York City FC 1.3M Well-supported team based in one of the world’s biggest cities. 6 Seattle Sounders FC 1.1M One of the best-supported teams in the league. 7 Toronto FC 1M One of the most followed Canadian MLS teams. 8 Orlando City SC 983K Passionate fanbase and active social media presence. 9 New York Red Bulls 693K Founding MLS team with a solid digital presence. 10 Portland Timbers 665K Well-known for their dedicated supporters and lively atmosphere.

10. Portland Timbers

Marvin Loría #44 of Portland Timbers passes the ball against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at Lumen Field on June 03, 2023. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Portland Timbers, with 665,000 followers, are synonymous with one of the most dedicated and passionate fanbases in MLS. Their supporters, “Timbers Army”, are legendary for creating a vibrant, electric atmosphere at Providence Park.

The team’s social media accounts serve as an extension of this fervor, often sharing fan celebrations, behind-the-scenes footage, and matchday excitement. The Timbers’ social media highlights the community-driven aspect of the club, with content that showcases their connection to the city of Portland and their loyal supporters. This unique and close-knit relationship with fans has cemented their place among the top teams in MLS social media.

9. New York Red Bulls

Carlos Miguel Coronel #31 of the New York Red Bulls clears the ball during the first half against Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on November 30, 2024. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As one of the original MLS franchises, the New York Red Bulls have built a respected digital presence with 693,000 followers. Their social media reflects the club’s longstanding history in MLS, with a steady stream of content that celebrates both the team’s past achievements and its current endeavors.

The Red Bulls often highlight their academy players and community outreach, tying their digital presence to both the team’s heritage and its ongoing commitment to developing future stars. The club’s fanbase is loyal and engaged, with digital content often sparking meaningful conversations about the team’s legacy and future.

8. Orlando City SC

Antônio Carlos #25 of Orlando City reacts after a goal in the second half against the Sacramento Republic FC during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on September 07, 2022. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With 983,000 followers, Orlando City SC is known for its passionate and highly engaged fanbase. The team’s social media platforms reflect this fervor, regularly showcasing fan-created content, matchday excitement, and behind-the-scenes access.

Orlando City’s “Lion Nation” supporters group is renowned for creating a lively atmosphere, which translates directly into their online presence. Whether it’s player highlights, community events or fan stories, Orlando City ensures that its social media channels remain full of action, keeping their dedicated followers involved and excited.

7. Toronto FC

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty #7 of Toronto FC celebrates his goal during the first half against the New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on March 16, 2024. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Toronto FC has become a dominant force in Canadian football, both on the field and online, with 1 million followers. As one of the top Canadian teams in the MLS, Toronto’s social media presence is characterized by a blend of local pride and international appeal.

The club frequently features content that highlights its role as the face of Canadian football, with special focus on the team’s Canadian talent and their fan engagement initiatives.

Toronto’s success in recent years, including MLS Cup championships, continues to solidify its digital footprint, as followers are drawn to its rich history and dedication to growing the sport in Canada.

6. Seattle Sounders FC

Nouhou Tolo #5 of Seattle Sounders reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 in the Western Conference Final match on November 30, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Seattle Sounders FC enjoys a steadfast online presence, boasting 1.1 million followers. Known for their intense, loyal fanbase and passionate matchday atmosphere at Lumen Field, the Sounders’ social media accounts are a vibrant hub of content that captures the spirit of Seattle’s football culture.

The team’s online strategy emphasizes community involvement, celebrating both on-field achievements and fan experiences. Their Sounders FC channels provide engaging match previews, fan stories, and player highlights, maintaining high levels of interaction with supporters. Seattle’s combination of success and fan-driven content has helped establish them as one of the most respected and loved teams in the MLS.

5. New York City FC

Alonso Martínez #16 of New York City FC celebrates his sides fourth goal against the New York Red Bulls during the first half at Red Bull Arena on September 28, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

As the only MLS team representing one of the most influential cities in the world, New York City FC has become an online force with 1.3 million followers. The city’s status as a global metropolis allows NYCFC to tap into a diverse and passionate fanbase from all corners of the world.

Their social media presence thrives on this global reach, sharing content in multiple languages and celebrating the city’s multicultural identity. The club also emphasizes its connection with the city, showcasing the team’s role in New York’s sports and cultural fabric.

Matchday experiences, player interviews, and unique behind-the-scenes moments from one of the most iconic cities in the world have made NYCFC’s social media channels a staple for fans locally and abroad.

4. Los Angeles FC (LAFC)

Denis Bouanga #99 of Los Angeles FC in the first half of Game 3 of the first round in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at BMO Stadium on November 08, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles FC, with 1.6 million followers, is another club on the rise in both MLS and social media. The team’s recent achievements, including their 2022 MLS Cup victory, have helped propel their online presence into overdrive. LAFC’s dedicated fanbase, known as the “Black and Gold,” has made the club’s social channels a hotbed for high-energy content.

The club’s rapid success on the field, paired with their savvy use of digital media, has made them a fan favorite and a social media juggernaut. Their content often includes fan reactions, matchday experiences, and interviews with players, all designed to keep followers engaged. LAFC’s ability to marry on-field success with compelling digital content has made them a team to watch, both in the stadium and online.

3. Atlanta United FC

Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against Inter Miami during the second half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium on November 09, 2024. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Atlanta United FC has carved out a unique identity in the MLS with its passionate fanbase and impressive 1.7 million followers. The team’s social media presence is distinguished by an incredibly engaged and loyal fan group, which reflects the city’s deep love for the sport.

Known for its high-energy fan experiences at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team has garnered widespread praise for its electrifying home support, often called one of the best in North America. Atlanta United’s digital presence reflects this energy, with content that emphasizes the excitement surrounding their matches and behind-the-scenes moments with players.

Whether it’s matchday celebrations, player highlights, or fan-created content, Atlanta’s social media channels maintain a dynamic flow that resonates with their passionate audience, making them a constant presence in MLS social media discussions.

2. LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig #10 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after defeating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the Western Conference Final match on November 30, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With 3.4 million followers, LA Galaxy maintains its position as one of the top teams in the MLS, both on the field and in the digital space. As one of the league’s most successful and storied franchises, the club’s social media accounts are constantly buzzing with content highlighting its past glory, including multiple MLS Cup victories.

The legacy of the club is a huge part of its online presence, as Galaxy’s fans celebrate the history of their team, which has been home to legendary players like David Beckham, Landon Donovan, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. This combination of rich history and present-day relevance ensures that LA Galaxy’s social media presence remains robust and engaging, attracting millions of followers who reflect the team’s broad fan base. The consistency of the club’s success, both past and present, keeps it relevant in the digital conversation.

1. Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on against Atlanta United during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on May 29, 2024. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Inter Miami CF has undeniably become the powerhouse of MLS social media, with a staggering 28.9 million followers. This exponential growth can largely be attributed to the iconic signing of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in 2023.

His arrival catapulted the club to international stardom, flooding its social media platforms with massive engagement and a flood of new fans. In the digital realm, the buzz surrounding his matches, training sessions, and personal moments with his family have ensured Inter Miami’s place as one of the most-discussed teams in MLS.

The team’s online engagement not only skyrocketed after Messi’s signing but has also attracted attention from casual viewers and die-hard football fans alike. Inter Miami’s social presence now reflects its global ambitions, setting a new benchmark for other MLS teams to follow.