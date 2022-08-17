San Jose Earthquakes will host Los Angeles FC for a Week 26 matchup of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here, you will find out about when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC will face-off for a Week 26 match of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here, check out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream it for free. If you are in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to live stream free this Major League Soccer game.

San Jose Earthquakes haven't woken up to win in the 2022 MLS Regular Season so far. Despite the Quakes have one of the top strikers of the current season in Jeremy Ebobisse, who has scored 14 goals, the Quakes haven't won in their last five matchups. The Quakes registered 3 losses and 2 draws.

On the other side, Los Angeles FC are the best team in the 2022 MLS Regular season so far. A big difference to their Week 26 rivals, LAFC have won five games in a row, with only five goals conceded, and 14 goals scored. Also, the LAFC have in Cristian Arango their best striker so far with 12 goals scored.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Date

San Jose Earthquakes will face Los Angeles FC on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the PayPal Park in San Jose California. This Major League Soccer game is for the Week 26 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC in the US

This 2022 MLS Regular season game between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC for Week 26 will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch and live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other available options are: KRCA Estrella TV, My13 KCOP, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN+, NBC Sports California and SiriusXM FC.