San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will play a new edition of the Derby when they face each other for Matchday 7 of the Argentine League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

Boca Juniors are coming off a pretty bad week in which they were not only left out of the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16 against the Corinthians, in a game in which they even had a penalty in their favor during the 90 minutes that Benedetto would miss, but who also were left without a coach. They want to leave the bad moment behind and fight for the Argentine League.

In the case of San Lorenzo, they have not had a great start to the tournament, winning 1 game, drawing 4 and losing the last one. Taking into account that "El Ciclon" does not participate in any international competition, they have to put all their efforts into this 2022 Argentine League, so it is necessary to improve their numbers and nothing better than doing it in the Derby against Boca.

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Pedro Bidegain Stadium, Bajo Flores, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In professionalism (and without taking into account the national cup games) Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo have faced each other in a total of 189 games. "El Ciclon" is one of the few teams that dominates the statistics against the "Xeneizes" with 74 wins versus 65. There were also 50 draws.

The last time they played against each other was for Matchday 3 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion it was a 2-0 victory for San Lorenzo with goals from Gino Peruzzi and Ortigoza from a penalty kick.

How to watch or live stream San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will play this Saturday, July 9 at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, Bajo Flores, Argentina for the Matchday 7 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, TyCSports International.

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +105 odds, while San Lorenzo have +280. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Boca Juniors +105 Tie +225 San Lorenzo +280

