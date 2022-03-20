In a new edition of "El Clasico" for Matchday 29 of La Liga, Barcelona showed no mercy to their arch-rival and won it 4-0, which made fans mock on twitter. Find out here the funniest memes and reactions.

Although a much more even game was expected taking into account that it was a game between the leaders of La Liga, and this version of Barcelona much more improved compared to what was the beginning of the season, in reality there was a wide superiority of the "Culés", who devastated their rivals obtaining a historic win.

Undoubtedly the man of the match was Aubameyang, who converted two of his team goals. However, in general terms, it was a great game of a renewed Barcelona, with good airs, against a worn-out Real Madrid, with players who are beginning to show their age and with the "Merengue" leaders more concerned about extra-sporting expenses, than in build a decent team.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid: Funniest memes and reactions

Barcelona categorically beat their arch-rival and their fans showed no mercy to Real Madrid. These are some of the funniest memes and reactions from fans after the historic 4-0: