In what is undoubtedly one of the most important derbies in all of Europe, Real Madrid faced Barcelona for the Matchday 29 of La Liga in a new edition of “El Clasico”. The "Culés" had no mercy on the "Merengues", whom they beat 4-0 playing at a very high level against a pathetic Real Madrid. Find the funniest memes and reactions here.
Although a much more even game was expected taking into account that it was a game between the leaders of La Liga, and this version of Barcelona much more improved compared to what was the beginning of the season, in reality there was a wide superiority of the "Culés", who devastated their rivals obtaining a historic win.
Undoubtedly the man of the match was Aubameyang, who converted two of his team goals. However, in general terms, it was a great game of a renewed Barcelona, with good airs, against a worn-out Real Madrid, with players who are beginning to show their age and with the "Merengue" leaders more concerned about extra-sporting expenses, than in build a decent team.
Barcelona beat Real Madrid: Funniest memes and reactions
Barcelona categorically beat their arch-rival and their fans showed no mercy to Real Madrid. These are some of the funniest memes and reactions from fans after the historic 4-0: