Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis clash in a Wild Card game aiming to make their way into the Liga MX 2021 Torneo Apertura playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

The Wild Card round of the 2021 Torneo Apertura playoffs gets underway this weekend when Santos Laguna host Atletico San Luis, in a rematch of the final round of the regular season. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel in the US to watch this Liga MX game.

Guillermo Almada's side came up short in its quest for a top-four finish, concluding its campaign in fifth place. The good news, however, is that it will face the 12th-seeded team, which had to sweat to make it into the postseason.

It's even hard to believe Atletico San Luis are at this stage, considering they have really struggled to get results this season. Marcelo Mendez Russo's men went winless in their last six games, but goal difference has gave them the edge to finish above Mazatlan and Necaxa.

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis will face each other on Saturday, November 20, at Estadio Nueva Corona in Torreon. Not long ago, they drew in a goalless affair to conclude the regular season.

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis

The game to be played between Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis in the 2021 Apertura Wild Card will be broadcast in the US on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes.