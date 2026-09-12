Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Brasileirao game on September 12, 2026

Palmeiras host Sao Paulo at Nubank Parque in the 27th round of the 2026 Brasileirao, with the title race and continental ambitions adding weight to the Choque-Rei. Here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Tournament Brasileirao Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, Premiere

How to watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo in the USA

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo will be available to stream live in the USA on Fanatiz and Premiere. Fanatiz carries the Brazilian Serie A internationally, with its official site listing Brasileirao 2026 among its live soccer offerings.

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo for free?

There is a legal way to potentially watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo without paying for a full month of Fanatiz: its free-trial offer. Current listings for the platform continue to advertise a seven-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo is a major 2026 Brasileirao matchup for both sides, but the stakes are different at opposite ends of the table. Palmeiras enters the 27th round in second place with 53 points from 26 games, just one point behind Flamengo.

The defending title race has tightened after Palmeiras’ 0-0 draw against Botafogo allowed Flamengo to move into first place with 54 points. A victory in the Choque-Rei would take Abel Ferreira‘s team to 56 points and put immediate pressure back on the league leader.

Carlos Miguel of Palmeiras reacts during a match (Source: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

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The timing is particularly demanding for Palmeiras because the derby comes between two crucial Copa Libertadores fixtures against LDU Quito. The team beat LDU 1-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinal on September 9 and must travel to Ecuador for the return match on September 16. That schedule leaves Ferreira balancing the pursuit of the Brasileirao title with a continental campaign that could take Palmeiras into the semifinals.

Sao Paulo arrives in a very different position. The Tricolor is 10th with 33 points and has moved away from the immediate relegation fight after consecutive league wins, but the club is also juggling a decisive Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal against Boca Juniors. Sao Paulo lost the first leg 1-0 at La Bombonera and will play the return leg on September 15, only three days after the Palmeiras clash.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo: Predicted Lineups

Palmeiras (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel; Joaquin Piquerez, Murilo, Gustavo Gomez, Agustin Giay; Felipe Anderson, Andreas Pereira, Lucas Evangelista, Mauricio; Jose Manuel Lopez, Vitor Roque.

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Sao Paulo (3-4-2-1): Rafael; Sabino, Robert Arboleda, Domingos Duarte; Wendell, Marcos Antonio, Danielzinho, Ramon Vinicius; Artur, Alisson; Jonathan Calleri.

What time is the Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo match?

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 5:30 PM ET. The CBF lists the match for 6:30 PM Brasília time at Nubank Parque in Sao Paulo, which converts to 5:30 PM Eastern Time in the United States.

Eastern Time: 5:30 PM

Central Time: 4:30 PM

Mountain Time: 3:30 PM

Pacific Time: 2:30 PM