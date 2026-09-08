Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Copa Sudamericana game on September 8, 2026

Boca Juniors host Sao Paulo at La Bombonera in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. With both former champions chasing a place in the semifinals, find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Tuesday, September 8, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo in the USA

Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo will be available to viewers in the United States through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. The game can also be streamed through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo for free?

Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo can be watched for free in the United States through Fubo. The platform’s official match page currently advertises the game with a 5-day free trial option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Boca Juniors and Sao Paulo meet at La Bombonera on Tuesday, September 8, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals, with the winner of the two-leg series advancing to the semifinals. The return match will be played at MorumBIS on September 15, making the opening 90 minutes especially important for both sides.

Kevin Zenon of Boca Juniors during a Torneo Clausura Mercado Libre 2026 match (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Boca arrive after putting together a strong finish to their Round of 16 series against Recoleta. The Argentine side lost the opening 90 minutes of that tie but responded emphatically in the second leg, winning 4-0 in Paraguay to complete a 7-1 aggregate victory. Santiago Ascacibar, Sebastian Villa, Miguel Merentiel and Alan Velasco were on the scoresheet in that decisive performance.

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Sao Paulo had a more demanding route into the last eight. After a 1-1 draw away to Bolivar, the Brazilian club secured its place in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory. Jonathan Calleri scored from the penalty spot before Sabino added another late in the match, giving Dorival Junior’s team a 4-2 aggregate win.

Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo: Predicted Lineups

Boca Juniors (4-3-3): Alvaro Montero; Leandro Lozano, Lautaro Di Lollo, Facundo Herrera, Lautaro Blanco; Tomas Belmonte, Leandro Paredes, Santiago Ascacibar; Alan Velasco, Miguel Merentiel, Sebastian Villa.

Sao Paulo (3-4-3): Rafael; Sabino, Robert Arboleda, Domingos Duarte; Wendell, Marcos Antonio, Danielzinho, Lucas Ramon; Gustavo Santana, Luciano, Artur.

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What time is the Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo match?

The Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo match kicks off Tuesday, September 8, at 8:30 PM ET. The first leg is scheduled for 9:30 PM local time in Buenos Aires at La Bombonera. For viewers across the United States, the local start times are: