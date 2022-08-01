Sao Paulo will receive Ceara for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana quarter finals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For the first leg of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana quarter final, Sao Paulo will play against Ceara. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are one of the main candidates to win this 2022 edition of the Copa Sudamericana. They had a quiet group stage, in which they obtained 16 points, winning with a difference of 5 points over Everton from Chile. Then in the round of 16 they won their two games against Catolica from Chile, the first 4-2 and the second 4-1.

Ceara's first phase was also quite calm, winning all games for what was 18 points out of 18 possible. They also had a quiet series against The Strongest, winning 3-0 at home and then 2-1 in Bolivia. Now they have before them the most difficult rival since the competition began, but Ceara will do everything possible to eliminate a biga team like Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo vs Ceara: Date

This quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana between Sao Paulo and Ceara will be played at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium on Wednesday, August 3 at 6:15 (ET).

Sao Paulo vs Ceara: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sao Paulo vs Ceara

You can see this quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana between Sao Paulo and Ceara the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

