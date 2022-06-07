Scotland and Armenia will play against each other for the 2022-2023 Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live this Nations League game in different parts of the world.

Scotland vs Armenia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Scotland will play against Armenia at Hampden Park in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this League B Group 1 matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV or DAZN.

Scotland want to pick up the win at home after they got eliminated from the World Cup Qualifiers to Ukraine. The team managed by Steve Clarke will start off their UEFA Nations League run at home where they are expected to win again since 2021. In that matchup, Scotland won 2-0 to Denmark.

On the other side, Armenia comes off strong after their win 1-0 against Ireland in Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. The team managed by Joaquin Caparros ranks in the 1st place of this Group, however Scotland take this place with a win in this game.

Scotland vs Armenia: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 0:45 AM(Thursday)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Thursday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM(Thursday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM(Thursday)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM(Thursday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Scotland vs Armenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

United States: fuboTV, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

How to watch Scotland vs Armenia anywhere

