Scotland vs Portugal: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Scotland face Portugal in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Scotland play against Portugal in an exciting clash for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.

[Watch Scotland vs Portugal for free in the USA on Fubo]

Portugal continue to assert their dominance in Group 1 of League A, boasting a perfect record of three wins in as many matches. Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad are now in a position where they control their own destiny, needing just one more victory to secure the top spot in the group.

In a crucial Matchday 4 clash, they will take on Scotland, who have struggled mightily and are yet to secure a single point, losing all their previous matches. With the threat of relegation looming large, Scotland desperately needs to start accumulating points to stay afloat in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Scott McTominay of Scotland – IMAGO / Grubisic

Scotland vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Ireland: STV Scotland, UTV, Virgin Media Three, BBC Radio 5 Live

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Advertisement

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English

UK: STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 6