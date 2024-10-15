Scotland vs Portugal: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Scotland play against Portugal in an exciting clash for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.
Portugal continue to assert their dominance in Group 1 of League A, boasting a perfect record of three wins in as many matches. Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad are now in a position where they control their own destiny, needing just one more victory to secure the top spot in the group.
In a crucial Matchday 4 clash, they will take on Scotland, who have struggled mightily and are yet to secure a single point, losing all their previous matches. With the threat of relegation looming large, Scotland desperately needs to start accumulating points to stay afloat in the competition.
Scotland vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 16)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Scott McTominay of Scotland – IMAGO / Grubisic
Scotland vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Ireland: STV Scotland, UTV, Virgin Media Three, BBC Radio 5 Live
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English
UK: STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 6