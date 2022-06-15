Seattle Sounders and LAFC face each other at Lumen Field in a match for the Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

Seattle Sounders will host LAFC at Lumen Field in Seattle, in Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This is their 14th encounter in total. At the moment, Los Angeles Football Club are the slight favorites in head-to-head games, as they have won six games; Seattle have managed to triumph five times, and two of their encounters have ended in a tie.

On October 27, 2021, the Los Angeles team won comfortably 3-0 at Banc of California Stadium during the 2021 MLS regular season. The first time they meet since then, in the MLS season of 2022, promises to be even more interesting.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 15 game between Seattle Sounders and LAFC will be played on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Seattle Sounders and LAFC on the Week 15 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, ESPNLA 710 AM.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC anywhere

