Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Inter Miami against Seattle Sounders at the MLS

Lionel Messi scored Inter Miami’s second goal in MLS action to extend the lead over the Seattle Sounders — a matchup that carried shades of revenge after Miami’s tough loss in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami still have games to make up but need every point to strengthen their hold on a direct playoff spot. Against the Seattle Sounders, the Florida side started strong — with Lionel Messi at the center of it all

Just 11 minutes into the first half, the Argentine captain led a counterattack and found Jordi Alba in space. The Spanish defender finished with a low, angled strike to open the scoring, before later returning the favor to his former Barcelona teammate.

This time, it was the Spanish defender who set up the Argentine star, delivering a precise pass that Messi finished clinically inside the box to put Miami further ahead.

With this goal, Messi reached 20 goals in a season for Inter Miami for the second year in a row. His assist to Jordi Alba also moved him to 29 career assists with the club, breaking a tie with Luis Suarez on the all-time list.

What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?

After competing in both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami were forced to postpone several MLS fixtures. With the league schedule moving on, the club is now making up those games — including the matchup against the Seattle Sounders.

Next up, Messi and Inter Miami return home to face DC United on Saturday, September 20, at Chase Stadium. They’ll then head north to take on New York City FC on Wednesday, September 24, before traveling to Canada for a clash with Toronto FC on Saturday, September 27. The busy run continues back in Florida, where they’ll meet the Chicago Fire on Tuesday, September 30.