Where to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will face off against Seattle Sounders in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami’s return to MLS play was a disappointing one, as Lionel Messi and company fell 3-0 to Charlotte FC, dropping into seventh place in the standings and raising concerns about their form. The pressure is on for Miami to bounce back quickly.

However, the challenge won’t be easy against the Seattle Sounders, who are fresh off a 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy and recently handed Miami a crushing 3-0 defeat in the League Cup final just two weeks ago, a result they’ll be eager to replicate.

When will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match be played?

Inter Miami play against Seattle Sounders this Tuesday, September 16, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders, live in the USA.