Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders today, September 16?

Despite maintaining solid form, Inter Miami‘s defeat in the 2025 Leagues Cup triggered a losing streak, as they are coming off a loss to Charlotte FC. For this reason, the Herons come intotoday’s game against the Seattle Sounders motivated to break their slump. Lionel Messi‘s presence will be crucial in leading the offense, and fans are eagerly watching his form to see if he can start and influence the outcome.

In the final press conference before today’s match, Javier Mascherano reported that his team does not face new injury concerns. For that reason, Lionel Messi could be in peak condition to spearhead the team’s offensive efforts once more next to Tadeo Allende to face Seattle Sounders.

While Lionel Messi has undoubtedly demonstrated his on-field brilliance, the Argentine star has not dazzled in the last two matches, raising questions about his scoring form. As the offensive leader, he stands ready to reclaim his scoring prowess, crucial for keeping pace with Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga in the MLS Golden Boot race and helping Inter Miami return to their winning path.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Seattle Sounders

Not only have Inter Miami entered a slump in terms of results, but they have also accumulated a long list of injuries. Head coach Javier Mascherano will be without six players: Allen Obando (hamstring injury), Fafa Picault (quadriceps injury), Baltasar Rodríguez (hamstring injury), David Ruiz (hamstring injury), Luis Suarez (suspended), and Tomas Aviles (suspended). In addition, Telasco Segovia’s availability remains in doubt due to his ankle injury.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Nathan Byrne #14 of Charlotte FC compete for the ball.

With this in mind, the Herons will be forced to make changes to their starting lineup, including unusual players on their bench and forcing certain position changes on players. They could lineup as follows: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi.

see also Lionel Messi loses a three-year streak dating back to the 2022 World Cup in Inter Miami’s defeat

Seattle Sounders predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Similar to Inter Miami, the Seattle Sounders face lineup challenges with key absences. Head Coach Brian Schmetzer will navigate the injuries of Pedro De La Vega and Paul Arriola. The uncertain statuses of Start Hawkins, Ryan Kent, and Joao Paulo further complicate the situation. These setbacks could prompt strategic lineup adjustments for the Sounders.

For that reason, they could play as follows: Stefan Frei; Alexander Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock; Daniel Musovski.