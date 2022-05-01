Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM will play the second of the finals of this 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Seattle Sounders will receive Pumas UNAM in the game that will decide who is the new champion of this Concacaf Champions League 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, fans will be able to know who will be the champions of this Concacaf Champions League 2022. Both teams have had a hard road to reach the finals and of course neither wants to lose after having come so far. The second leg will undoubtedly be very interesting and either of them could be the next champion.

In the first leg there were no advantages. It was 2-2 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, a result that is more convenient for the Sounders since they will now have the chance to define the finals at home. However, that is not why the Pumas should be left for dead, who in the quarterfinals beat New England after losing the first leg 3-0.

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 finals between Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM that will take place at the Lumen Field will be played on Wednesday, May 4 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM

Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 finals this Wednesday, May 4 at 10:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com.

