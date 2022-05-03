Seattle Sounders will clash against Pumas UNAM for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League finals. The American side seeks their first international championship while the Mexican team seeks their 4th CONCACAF Champions League title. If you are in the United States you can watch the game live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
Seattle Sounders had a week to rest and recover. The MLS gave them a free game week to prepare properly for this huge final against Pumas UNAM. The last-minute goal for Seattle Sounders not only gave them the equalizer, but also pushed their hopes up for this second leg. As hosts they have won their 3 knockout games in this year's international tournament.
On the other hand, Pumas UNAM played their last regular Liga MX season game at home. They won 2-0 against Pachuca. This matchup maybe boost the Mexican side for this final game. However, given their last away games in this year's international tournament, Pumas UNAM haven't won as visitors. They have recorded 2 draws and 1 loss. Pumas UNAM will have to go against the odds to win the CONCACAF Champions League once again.
Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Time by states in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines
The first leg between these two sides ended with a 2-2 draw. Pumas UNAM were 2-0 up, however Pumas started to relax and Seattle Sounders got more offensive. For the Mexican side, Juan Dinneno scored two times, one with a header and the other with a penalty kick. For the American side, Nicolas Lodeiro scored two as well, but both from the penalty kick line. For the Second Leg of this CONCACAF Final, the Sounders will have a full crowd at the Lumen Field. More than 61,000 tickets were bought by the fans for this game only. They have set a new record for a CONCACAF Champions League final.
Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch or stream live in the US
Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Prediction and Odds
Oddsmakers in the United States have already made their predictions for the second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final. According to BetMGM, Seattle Sounders are favorites with -137 odds, while Pumas UNAM have +350 odds. A draw would result in a +270 payout.
