Seattle Sounders will clash against Pumas UNAM for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League finals. The American side seeks their first international championship while the Mexican team seeks their 4th CONCACAF Champions League title. If you are in the United States you can watch the game live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Seattle Sounders had a week to rest and recover. The MLS gave them a free game week to prepare properly for this huge final against Pumas UNAM. The last-minute goal for Seattle Sounders not only gave them the equalizer, but also pushed their hopes up for this second leg. As hosts they have won their 3 knockout games in this year's international tournament.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM played their last regular Liga MX season game at home. They won 2-0 against Pachuca. This matchup maybe boost the Mexican side for this final game. However, given their last away games in this year's international tournament, Pumas UNAM haven't won as visitors. They have recorded 2 draws and 1 loss. Pumas UNAM will have to go against the odds to win the CONCACAF Champions League once again.

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)